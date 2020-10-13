Epson

Epson Workforce Document Scanner For Pc And Mac

Receipt management software included — no subscription required (1). Increase productivity and minimize data entry errors — automatically extracts and categorizes key data from receipts. Easily exports data to third-party software — QuickBooks, Quicken, TurboTax, Excel CSV and more. Robust 50-page auto document feeder — easily scan a stack of papers, of varying sizes. Single-step technology — capture both sides of a sheet of paper in one pass; fast 2-sided scanning in as fast as 35 ppm/70 ipm (2). Wirelessly scan critical documents — to smartphones, tablets, The cloud, PC or Mac (3). Versatile scanning — for everyday receipts, invoices, documents, business and ID cards, and extra-long pages up to 8. 5" X 240". The WorkForce ES-500WR duplex document scanner makes it easy to organize your life ― and your finances. It comes with premium accounting features (1), and enables you to wirelessly scan documents, receipts and invoices to a PC, Mac, smartphone, tablet or cloud storage account (2). The powerful ES-500WR makes it simple. Featuring speeds up to 35 ppm/70 ipm (3) and a 50-page Auto Document Feeder, this compact, reliable performer breezes through stacks of documents — from business and ID cards to extra-long invoices, and more. Easily scan to searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files with included Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software (2). 1. Requires Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software. Not available for iOS or Android mobile devices. 2. Wirelessly scan to smartphones or tablets (Android/iOS devices) via the Epson DocumentScan App; wirelessly scan to the cloud, PCs or Macs with Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software installed on the connected Windows PC or Mac. Epson ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software supports Windows 10 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 8/8.1 (32-bit, 64-bit), Windows 7 (32-bit, 64-bit) SP1 and Mac OS X 10.11.x to macOS 10.13.x. 3. Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface. Results may vary based