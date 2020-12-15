Epicurean

Epicurean Cutting Board

Epicurean cutting board has a lightweight, durable and functional design that is perfect for both preparing and serving food. The dual-sided cutting board has a hole for hanging. Thanks to their supreme features, Epicurean cutting boards have become favourites among home and professional chefs alike. Originally a manufacturer of skate ramps, Epicurean ended up manufacturing cutting boards after noticing that the wood fibre used in the ramps was perfect for kitchen use as well: the paper composite material is ecological, dishwasher-proof and extremely durable yet gentle to knives. The cutting boards are heat-resistant up to 176 °C and can thus be used as trivets for pots and pans. All the Epicurean cutting boards are manufactured in the US.