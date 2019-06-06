Epica

Epica 18-oz. Glass Beverage Bottles, Set Of 6

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

BE HEALTHY, WHEREVER YOU GO: It’s easier than ever to take your healthy homemade juices and smoothies with you when you carry them in your Epica Bottles. EARTH AND DISHWASHER FRIENDLY: Your fresh-squeezed juices look gorgeous on your table and in your fridge in these classy air-tight and Eco-friendly bottles. And when it’s time to wash them? Just toss them (nicely) into your dishwasher—they’ll come out clean and ready for action. DURABLE, LEAD-FREE GLASS CONSTRUCTION WITH EXTRA-WIDE MOUTH: Most water and juice bottles are a pain to fill and wash but the wide mouth on these Epica Bottles make everything from filling to cleanup easy. NO LEAKS, GUARANTEED | AIR AND WATER TIGHT STAINLESS STEEL CAP: Each cap is lined with a rubber O-ring so it will never leave a leaky mess in your car or bag. Oxygen can’t get in to break down the enzymes and ruin your juices. 18 OZ. BOTTLES FIT ANY LUNCH BAG OR CUP HOLDER: Take your bottles with you wherever you go - in the car, school or work. At 9 in. tall and 2.5 in. diameter, they fit in most car cup holders.