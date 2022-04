NYX Professional Makeup

Epic Wear Liner Stick

$14.95

Buy Now Review It

At Priceline

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Liner Sticks are powerfully-pigmented eyeliner pencils. Available in matte and metallic-finished shades that deliver 36 hours of waterproof, smudge-proof, and fade-proof colour. Let your creativity run wild with a fun range of colours available!