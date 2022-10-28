eos

Flavorlab Lip Balm- Blackberry Hibiscus 2-pack

BLACKBERRY HIBISCUS LIP BALM: eos lip balms with natural Shea Butter are incredibly hydrating and our Blackberry Hibiscus flavor tastes like fresh blackberry jam, acai lemonade granita and a drizzle of hibiscus syrup. SUPER MOISTURIZING: 24H long lasting lip moisturizer thanks to our use of all natural, wild grown and sustainably sourced Shea Butter. Plus, a delicious flavor on your lips that will make you want to swipe our eos lip balm again and again! SMOOTH ON LIP MOISTURIZER: Swipe on this conditioning lip care balm with all-natural Shea Butter that will leave your lips feeling buttery smooth, hydrated and with a delicious taste all day long. TOO-GOOD-TO-BE-TRUE FLAVORS: eos lip care products with all-natural Shea come in flavor combinations you can only dream of! eos lip care tip: Even though your lips will smell like a delicious treat and feel super moisturized, try not to lick or eat this lip repair off! ALL-NATURAL SHEA BUTTER: eos lip repairs have wild grown, sustainably sourced 100% natural shea butter to make your lips feel moisturized, protected and soft. eos lip balms are paraben, phthalate, gluten free, derma-tested & hypoallergenic. Leaping bunny certified. No products tested on animals. PERFECT GIFTS FOR ANY OCCASION: Perfect basket stuffers and gifts! eos lip care products make great gifts for women and an easy solution for picky teen girl gifts. Today's flavor is Blackberry Hibiscus. Our Blackberry Hibiscus flavor tastes like blackberry jam folded into acai lemonade granita and drizzled with hibiscus syrup. One scoop or two?At the #eosflavorlab Scoop Shop we serve up some delicious treats inspired by the coolest trends in ice cream and sprinkled with awesome. eos lip balms moisturizers have blended flavors that are almost good enough to eat (keyword: almost) with super-moisturizing ingredients for delicious, hydrating lip care products that you’ll want to swipe on again and again (and again). Plus, our lip moisturizers are crafted with sustainably-sourced shea butter and nourishing coconut + jojoba oils for long-lasting, 24-hour hydration.