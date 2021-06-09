Tracie Martyn

Enzyme Exfoliant Mask

$90.00

An exfoliating mask that's like a 15-minute facial. This overachieving mask packs in a gentle AHA/BHA complex, pineapple enzymes, and volcanic minerals for all three major types of exfoliation. It instantly revives dull skin while drawing out impurities to minimize the appearance of pores. Regular use will help soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin will appear brighter, more even, and youthful. 1.8 fl oz. / 51g