Wash away makeup and surface debris, leaving skin clean and refreshed with Mario Badescu's best selling non-foaming gel cleanser. Perfect for all skin types, the cleanser features fruit enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids (found naturally in papya and grapefruit extracts) to gently exfoliate the buidlup of dead skin cells that can block pores and cause blemishes. Skin is left healthy and rejuvenated.