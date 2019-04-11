Vet’s Best

Enzymatic Dog Toothpaste

Provide the best dental care for your dog with Vet's Best Complete Enzymatic Dental Care Gel & Toothbrush Kit. Our veterinarian-formulated toothpaste contains enzymes and natural ingredients (including neem oil, grapefruit seed extract, baking soda, and aloe) that gently clean away plaque and tartar while freshening your dog’s breath. The kit includes our triple-headed toothbrush, which makes brushing quick and convenient. Three bristle heads are positioned to form around each tooth, efficiently cleaning from every angle simultaneously.