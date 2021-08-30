Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
AllSaints
Enya Relaxed V-neck Cardigan
$229.00
$171.75
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
- True to size - Relaxed fit - Zip closure - V-neckline - Long sleeves - Cropped - Recycled fabrics
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
Found My Friend Textured Cardigan
BUY
$58.50
$78.00
Verishop
Anthropologie
Colorblock Crochet Cardigan
BUY
$65.97
$180.00
Anthropologie
UO
Melissa Knit Shrug
BUY
$29.99
$54.00
Urban Outfitters
Farm Rio
Banangola Fleece Cardigan
BUY
$196.00
$245.00
Farm Rio
More from AllSaints
AllSaints
Enya Relaxed V-neck Cardigan
BUY
$171.75
$229.00
Verishop
AllSaints
Astrid Double-breasted Oversized Check Blazer
BUY
$299.25
$399.00
Verishop
AllSaints
Cece Biker Jacket
BUY
$344.25
$459.00
Verishop
AllSaints
Melody Pembury Midi Slipdress
BUY
$130.00
$259.00
Nordstrom
More from Sweaters
Uniqlo
Women Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
BUY
$49.90
$89.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Heattech Fleece Turtleneck Long-sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$19.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women 3d Knit Cotton Crew Neck Sweater
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Women Extra Fine Merino Blend Mock Neck Tunic
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted