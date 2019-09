Murad

Environmental Shield Rapid Age Spot And Pigment Lightening Serum

$72.00

At Ulta Beauty

85% of Rapid Age Spot and Pigment Lightening Serum users saw spots lighten in just 1 week.* Hydroquinone fades dark spots, age spots and freckles while Hexapeptide-2, an advanced skin-lightening peptide helps even skin tone. Glycolic acid exfoliates to remove dead skin cells, helping the active ingredient to penetrate quickly for faster results.