DeLonghi

Env135gyae Espresso Machine

$177.00

Buy Now Review It

Nespresso is constantly evolving the way you drink espresso and coffee. Offering freshly brewed coffee with crema as well as delicious, authentic Espresso, the Vertuo Evoluo machine conveniently makes two cup sizes, 7.7 fl. oz. Coffee and 1.35 fl. oz. Espresso, at the touch of a button. It uses two different capsule sizes: large capsule for Coffee and a small one for Espresso. Vertuo Evoluo coffee makers deliver a perfect cup of coffee time after time, thanks to Centrifusion, a patented extraction technology developed by Nespresso. Vertuo Evoluo uses an intelligent extraction system that recognizes each Grand Cru blend. Thanks to a barcode on the rim of the capsule, the brewing parameters are adjusted by the machine, with no need to change settings. This delivers the best in-cup result for your chosen variety - at the touch of a single button. The capsule is automatically ejected after brewing, with only 15-20 seconds of pre-heating time, while the automatic energy-saving function switches the machine off after 9 minutes of inactivity, consuming less energy. Each machine includes a welcome set with 12 VertuoLine capsules, each with varying intensities and taste profiles. The bundle includes the Aeroccino 3. It provides a smooth, finely textured hot or cold fresh milk froth for your coffee recipes via an ultra simple and fast automatic system, in a few seconds, without noise or vibration. The Aeroccino also heats milk for your Caffè Latte or Cappuccino. Descaling alarm