The Body Shop

Entry Advent Calendar

$64.66

Introducing the vegan advent calendar of your dreams. This Christmas, The Body Shop wants you to imagine a Christmas where anything is possible. It’s the time of year to dream big…Every day of advent, we’re celebrating the achievements of brilliant women who dreamed big and made history, with daily trivia to inspire and empower you. Then, collect your empty boxes and design a magical Christmas village of your own. And the products? We’ve carefully chosen 24 products from our favorite bath and body collections, including special edition seasonal ranges – and a few you’ll know and love. See the full list below.1. Hand Cream Pear 30ml 2. Body Lotion Pink Grapefruit 60ml3. Bath Bomb Strawberry 28g4. Shower Gel Vanilla 60ml5. Nail File6. Body Butter Pear L50ml7. Lip Butter Pink Grpfrt 10ml8. Body Scrub Coconut 50ml9. Soap Shea 100g10. Shower Gel British Rose 60Mml11. Bath Bomb Vanilla Delight 28g12. Shampoo Strawberry 60ml13. Conditioner Strawberry 60ml14. Hand Cream Mango 30ml15. Bath Gloves Pink16. Lip Butter Mango 10ml17. Bath Lily Red Gift 18. Shower Gel Coconut 60ml19. Body Lotion White Musk 60ml20. Bath Bomb Mango 28g21. Lip Butter Strawberry 10ml22. Soap Mango 100g23. Hand Cream Coconut 30ml24. Body Butter Shea 50ml