Entangled Life How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, And Shape Our Futures

The smash-hit Sunday Times bestseller that will transform your understanding of our planet and life itself. 'Dazzling, vibrant, vision-changing' Robert Macfarlane Winner of the Wainwright Prize for Conservation Writing 2021 The more we learn about fungi, the less makes sense without them. They can change our minds, heal our bodies and even help us avoid environmental disaster; they are metabolic masters, earth-makers and key players in most of nature's processes. In Entangled Life, Merlin Sheldrake takes us on a mind-altering journey into their spectacular world, and reveals how these extraordinary organisms transform our understanding of our planet and life itself. 'Gorgeous!' Margaret Atwood (on Twitter) 'Reads like an adventure story... Wondrous' Sunday Times 'Urgent, astounding and necessary' Helen Macdonald 'A magical writer' Russell Brand * A Sunday Times, Daily Telegraph, New Statesman, The Times, Evening Standard, Mail on Sunday, BBC Science Focus and Time Book of the Year *