Enso Tools

Enso Gns - Medium

$450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Enso Tools

ENSO GNS - medium Our epic GNS is the culmination of everything we have learned about flat-irons over the last two decades. Simply all the best technologies in one tool. When master artists are called upon to perform their magic in the most demanding environments the epic GNS is the only logical choice. A must have for any true master stylist. Try it and see what all the hype is about. If you don’t love this iron simply return it within 30 days for a money back guarantee. PROPRIETARY GNS TECHNOLOGY utilizes a special blend of Germanium Nano ceramic, Nano tourmaline, and our Secret sauce to provide the ultimate in smooth, shiny, healthy hair. Ideal for keratin straightening. TRU TEMP TECHNOLOGY utilizes a hybrid ceramic heater and proprietary software to deliver instant heat recovery and ultra fast heat up time for unmatched straightening performance, power and styling. Delivers desired preset temperature throughout the entire pass. FLOATING BEVELED PLATES allow for even pressure along the entire plate surface, creating even heat distribution and optimum smoothing and styling. AUTO ON/OFF AND BUILT IN OVERHEATING PROTECTION turns iron on when it senses movement and shuts iron off after 3 minutes of inactivity. 360 DEGREE SWIVEL CORD with 10 ft professional length cord. WORLD VOLT allows for consistent performance anywhere in the world and automatically displays Fahrenheit in 100V-120V countries and Celcius in 220V-240V countries. 2 Year Warranty