MANGATA by Melissa Simone A dream capsule collection inspired by the bluest of moons. Description: This sexy tropical feathers triangle top is the ultimate minimalistic bikini for the ultimate glowing tan. Featuring thin spaghetti straps that expand to all body types, ensuring you’ll feel your sexiest. Finished with zig-zag stitching. Mix and match across collections and styles for more fun. TOP AND BOTTOM SOLD SEPARATE Materials: POLY / SPANDEX TRICOT Care Instructions: Hand wash cold. Model is 5'9 - wearing a size small.