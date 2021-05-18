MELISSA SIMONE

Enita Micro String Bikini

$80.00

Buy Now Review It

At Melissa Simone

ELYSIAN by Melissa Simone An exclusive capsule collection brought together by Yin & Yang Print. Description: This sexy tropical feathers triangle top is the ultimate minimalistic bikini for the ultimate glowing tan. Featuring thin spaghetti straps that expand to all body types, ensuring you’ll feel your sexiest. Finished with zig-zag stitching. TOP AND BOTTOM SOLD SEPARATE Materials: POLY / SPANDEX TRICOT Care Instructions: Hand wash cold. Model is 5'9 - wearing a size small.