Organizing with these baskets is an easy way to tidy up and decorate your home. The natural material creates a warm and rustic atmosphere in any room. They are made from different types of fast-growing plant fibers, which makes them a sustainable choice. This versatile basket is handwoven by talented female artisans in rural Ghana using strands of natural and hand-dyed sisal. Use it for everything from a planter to organizing kitchen tools or even store clean laundry, balls of yarn, and toys. Add natural texture and color to your home with this beautiful handmade basket. By purchasing this basket, you are providing a source of income for women weavers in Ghana, which in turn helps them to raise healthy families, improve their living conditions, and better their community.