BrighterDayStudios

Engraved Selenite Charging Bar

$22.00

At Etsy

Gorgeous selenite charging bars from Morocco! Choose from unique, engraved patterns and inquire if you have a custom design request! Selenite is a variety of the gypsum mineral and is used for charging and clearing the energy from your other crystals. It is known for providing clarity, consciousness, bringing a sense of calm and harmony to your soul. Selenite’s meaning is tied to the Ancient Greek goddess of the moon – Selene. Selene had the power to light up the night and had an ever-changing personality that seemed to ebb and flow. Selenite bars are approximately 8" in length, 0.4 - 0.7" in height and 1.5" in width. Other crystals pictured are not included. ** We have added an option to purchase a crystal kit which includes 3 varied crystal specimens to your order - great gift option! These zeolite crystal specimens are ethically mined and sourced in India. The last 3 photos of the listing are examples of what crystals come in the kit. Please note, this is a natural item and a particularly soft mineral; imperfections should be expected! We have provided numerous examples of the quality you can expect.