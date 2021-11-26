SHOPEVREN

Engraved Oval Pendant Necklace

Handmade item Materials: 14K GOLD FILLED, STERLING SILVER Style: Minimalist Can be personalized Made to Order NO CANCELLATIONS AFTER 8 HOURS FROM PURCHASE - Please read below for further important information before ordering - thanks! We love this unique engravable charm necklace for adding a personal touch to any outfit. Its oval shape is so elegant and the high quality materials we use ensure you'll be able to wear it for years to come! The oversized jump ring also allows you to add multiple charms to your necklace or you can put the charm(s) on your own chain (just select the NO CHAIN option)✨ *Please note that customized charms shown in photos are examples* This listing is for the one (1) engraved charm necklace only. Necklace comes with one (1) charm or you can order charms individually with no chain. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • DETAILS • Made-to-order from 14k Gold Filled and Sterling Silver components • The charm is made in-house from our studio and each one is made-to-order just for you. • All raw materials are sourced from the USA and are very high quality. Durable enough for everyday wear! • Charm is available in 3 different sizes: Large, Medium or Small • Lobster Claw Clasp Closure on all chain styles except for Thin Cable and Sparkle Cable • EVREN quality stamp on back of each pendant 🎁 Comes ready to gift in a sleek jewelry box *Please be aware that, due to the customization of this item, it is NOT eligible for returns/exchanges. However, you are always more than welcome to ask us any questions you may have before placing your order and we do accept requests for length adjustment, repair, etc., after purchase. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • 14k GOLD FILLED & STERLING SILVER Gold filled components contain 100+ times more real gold than gold plated components and are very durable and tarnish resistant. Gold filled jewelry is a beautiful, affordable alternative to solid gold, and can be worn by people with sensitive skin. Our quality, solid sterling silver is an excellent and durable option for everyday wear. Even if it tarnishes over time, it can easily be polished back to a full shine. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • PACKAGING We try to be responsible about unnecessary packaging so if you'd like each piece in its own box, or if certain pieces are intended as gifts, please leave us a note at checkout. Otherwise, we will place up to 4 pieces into the same box.