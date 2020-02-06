Amazon Collection

Engraved Flowers Heart Locket Necklace

$49.00

Hand engraved locket makes each piece unique and includes two inner photo windows Rhodium plated to prevent tarnishing with hidden hinge Spring ring clasp Hand crafted in the USA These silver pieces are built for longevity. This piece features a metal plating or flashing, or an electrocoating for a more lustrous appearance, but it can wear off with long-term or heavy use. To ensure the longevity of your plated items store your jewelry in a dark, cool, dry place such as a pouch or air tight box and avoid rubbing plated items together. Also try to avoid exposure to cleaning products and perfume which can both negatively affect your items. Your local jeweler can advise you where to send your jewelry if you would ever like them replated. Catch the elegant beauty and timeless design of heart-shaped lockets displayed on the Sterling Silver Engraved Flowers Heart Locket. Resting from an 18-inch rolo chain is a bright 925 sterling silver locket that hangs just over 1-inch in length. The locket is detailed with a playful floral engraving and swirling trim, driving fancy detail. An emblematic gift that can be passed down for generations to come.