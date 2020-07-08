Picnic At Ascot

English-style Willow Picnic Basket

$179.95

Buy Now Review It

LIFETIME WARRANTY from PICNIC at ASCOT USA - Designers and Manufacturers for over 25 years of a Wide Range of High Quality Picnic Baskets, Coolers, Wine Carriers & Life Style Products HEIRLOOM QUALITY HANDCRAFTED picnic basket with deluxe service for 4 in full reed willow with genuine leather straps - great for outdoor concerts or picnics in the park - measures 23" wide x 15.5" deep x 9.25" high PREMIUM PICNIC SET INCLUDES 8" ceramic plates - matching cotton napkins - glass wine glasses - high quality stainless steel flatware - salt and pepper shakers Also includes a hardwood cutting board - cheese knife- corkscrew - insulated wine holder with shoulder strap - insulated cooler for food - fleece blanket 60" x 50" A GREAT GIFT IDEA - Surprise Your Friends and Family - Great for Housewarming, Engagement, Wedding, Anniversary, Retirement, Birthday, Christmas, Holiday, or Hostess Gift! The Dorset English style picnic basket for four is made to last with quality construction and stylish details. Beautifully hand crafted using full reed willow, each basket includes ceramic plates, glass wine glasses, and the highest quality accessories. Includes: (4) ceramic plates, glass wine glasses, stainless flatware, cotton napkins, (1) food cooler, insulated wine pouch, hardwood cutting board, spill proof salt & pepper shakers, wood handle cheese knife, stainless waiters corkscrew, and 50" x 60" acrylic blanket. Natural Willow with leather handle, closures, hinge covers. Lifetime Warranty.