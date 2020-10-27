jinseikou

English Sheepdog In Quebec City

Sheepdog in Québec City is inspired by one lovely scene I saw when traveling Québec City, Canada. This sheepdog looked like just jumping out from the window of a three stories house, but the smart working dog nature made him bear in mind how to behave. In this piece, I have focused on the white space in composition, geometric form and soft cotton candy tone tone color palette which is a good complementary with the nursery room and kids' room wall decorations.