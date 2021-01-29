Leaf & Linen

INCLUDES: (1) "Variegated English Ivy" in 6" grower’s pot; each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness DIFFICULTY: Relatively easy – great for beginners WATER: 1-2 times every week; Allow top inch of soil to dry out between watering LIGHT & TEMP: Bright indirect or filtered light. Maintain between 55-75F NUTRIENTS: Apply an all-purpose liquid fertilizer at half strength once a month during the growing season The Hedera helix, more commonly known as “Common Ivy” or “English Ivy”, is an evergreen climbing plant native to Europe and Western Asia. Often grown outdoors as an ornamental ground-cover, the “English Ivy” is a very versatile plant that can be grown indoors as well. Preferred to be kept slightly on the drier side, the top of the soil should be dry to the touch before watering. Overwatering will cause leaves to turn brown and become dry on the edges, but underwatering also poses problems causing the plant to become stressed, which in turn can make it more susceptible to disease or insect infestations. Ivies can tolerate low to bright indirect light, but lower light levels will slow growth, and the variegated leaves will become less pronounced becoming more uniformly green. Thriving best in cooler temperatures, placing the “English Ivy” in a cool location with air movement is ideal. Results from a clean air study performed by NASA show that the “English Ivy” has the ability to remove volatile organic pollutants such as benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, xylene, and toluene. Keep the air in your home clean by adding this wonderful trailing plant to your collection.