English Factory

English Factory Floral & Dot Print Maxi Dress

$110.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Lightweight, non-stretch georgette Jewel neckline with back tie closures Puff sleeves with smocked elastic cuffs and ruffle trim Tiered silhouette Polka-dot and floral print On-seam hip pockets Shell: 100% polyester Lining: 100% rayon Hand wash Imported, China Style #EFACT30643 Featuring a patchwork of floral and polka-dot prints and a sweeping, tiered silhouette, this ENGLISH FACTORY dress is a maxi as easy as it is pretty. Style it with boots to bring a bit of edge to the swingy silhouette.