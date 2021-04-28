United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
George Oliver
Enger Outdoor Woven Patio Chair With Cushion (set Of 2)
$319.99$269.99
At Wayfair
Stretch out in the summer sun or relax in front of a gorgeous sunset on a warm evening with the help of this beautiful chair. Featuring a delightful hand-wrapped look, this chair provides a timeless style to your home while providing ultimate comfort. Consisting of a steel frame and polyurethane material, this charming piece is made to last with its weather-resistant construction and durable structure. Sure to become your favorite spot to relax, this chair will last you for years to come.