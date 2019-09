Modway

Engage Mid-century Modern Upholstered Fabric Loveseat

$741.00 $681.75

Gently sloping curves and large dual cushions create a favorite lounging spot. Whether plopping down after a long day at work, settling in with coffee and brunch, or entering a spirited discussion with friends, the Engage Loveseat is a welcome presence in your home. Elegant tufting creates eye catching appeal- adding depth that brings your sitting decor to center stage. Four cherry color rubber wood legs and frame Supply a solid base to the comfortable upholstered material.