Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly A texture spray formulated with sea salt that gives you the perfectly tousled hair texture you usually only get after a day at the beach. Key benefits:- Enhances hair's natural curl - Boosts volume - Shields hair from environmental damage If you want to know moreMost texture sprays use alcohol, which can ultimately dry out your hair. In this uniquely gentle formula, chia seed extract enhances your natural texture without drying your locks or leaving strands stiff and sticky. Hairs natural curl and volume are boosted, and youre left with the beachy waves you were born with.What else you need to know: The sea salt used is harvested in Southern California. Endless Summer Spray also contains beta-carotene, a UV protectant that shields hair and scalp from sun and environmental damage. The intoxicating scent is a sophisticated take on 'beachy' with notes of black coconut, orange blossom, fresh sandalwood, and pacific musk. This product is cruelty-free and formulated without gluten. Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.