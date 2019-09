Playa Haircare

Endless Summer Spray

Made with sea salt harvested in Southern California, this formula gives you the perfectly tousled hair texture you usually only get after a day at the beach or out on a board. Playa's Marine Collagen Complex nourishes strands to add fullness and shine while natural UV filters shield hair and scalp from harmful rays. Your hair is protected and looks effortless.