Whether you're looking to add a subtle pop of color around your eyes to wake them up in the morning, or you're creating a glamorous look for a night out, you'll love the silky-smooth application of the Endless Silky Eye Pen from Pixi. This waterproof eyeliner glides on seamlessly in a single-sweep motion to create a flawless, solid jewel-toned line no retouching needed! Offering a long-lasting look without any smudging, try applying from the inner corner of the eye to the outer corner in one, single-sweep motion, adding thickness where desired, and blending right away if you're going for a smokier look.