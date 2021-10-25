Echor

Echor Sleep Pillow Spray. Long lasting room mist/ pillow mist. 100% pure essential oil blend with Lavender. 50ml. Longer lasting thanks to our generous dose of 100% pure essential oils including Lavender, Geranium, Eucalyptus and Sweet Orange. Let your stress and anxiety melt away. Eucalyptus Oil has been shown to lower blood pressure and decrease the activity of the body’s stress response system. Deep sleep awaits! Cruelty Free & Vegan. Our calming spray will never be tested on animals. Contained in a re-usable glass bottle. Wake up feeling refreshed. Our research-based oil blend includes Lavender which has been shown to increase the amount of slow-wave sleep allowing you to wake up with more energy the following morning. Open your airways. Geranium, as used in our pillow mist, has been found to have anti-inflammatory properties.