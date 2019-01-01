Snowe

End-grain Cutting Board

$188.00

Buy Now Review It

At Snowe

Handcrafted in the USA from sustainable Black Walnut, this end-grain cutting board is the perfect size and weight for easy cleaning, and doubles as a countertop butcher’s block. Flip it over and you’ve got a chic serving board. Did we mention it’s end-grain and heals itself? Let’s face it, your old cutting boards are chopped liver. 100% walnut for a durable, end grain hard wood that is ideal for cutting and serving. Each piece is unique and hand-finished to its final shape. Ergonomically designed with hand rests for a comfortable grip and drain grooves for easy clean up.