With ornate detail from the Enchanted Disney Fine Jewelry Villains Collection inspired by Maleficent, this black diamond engagement ring creates a thrilling proposal. Crafted in 14K two-toned gold, this edgy design showcases an alluring 1-3/4 ct. black diamond center stone. Along the open-worked layered rose gold shank, ribbons of sparkling white diamonds in white gold emerge to bypass the evocative center stone. Magnificent with 2 cts. t.w. of diamonds and a brilliant buffed luster, this engagement ring celebrates your next step with panache. ©Disney