Wayfair Sleep

Encased Cooling Shredded Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow

$109.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This hypoallergenic pillow is designed to form to the contours of your head for customized comfort. It's filled with shredded memory foam that can be fluffed and shaped to accommodate your preferences. Gel memory foam encases the pillow to create a smooth sleep surface. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and ventilated with cooling technology. Crafted of 100% cotton with a 250-thread count, the clean white pillow cover features a convenient zipper closure, letting you easily remove it to wash. What's Included? Removable Cover Pillowcase Features Fully customizable, this pillow can be fluffed and shaped to accommodate individual preferences The perfect combination of soft comfort and moldable support Memory foam cradles your head, neck, and shoulders to maintain spinal alignment it can be molded for softer or firmer support. The pillow is filled with shredded memory foam pieces that will mold to your head, neck, and shoulders to provide the support and comfort you crave. Too tall? Just squish it down. Not tall enough? Fluff it up. No matter how you sleep, this pillow can be molded to your preferred comfort level. Product Details Fill Material: Shredded Memory Foam Sleep Position: Back Comfort Level: Plush Cover Material: 100% Cotton Removable Cover: Yes Cooling Technology: Yes