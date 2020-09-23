Wayfair Sleepu2122

Encased Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

Neck hurting when you wake up? Maybe your pillow is to blame. Try swapping it out for this memory foam pillow! This hypoallergenic pillow is designed to form to the contours of your head for customized comfort, while its medium-firm cushion provides proper support. Plus, it's hypoallergenic and ventilated with cooling technology. Crafted of 250-thread count cotton, the clean white pillow cover features a convenient zipper closure, letting you easily remove it to wash.