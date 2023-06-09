Wildflower

Enby 2

$68.94

Twice as powerful as the original Enby 3 speeds, 3 patterns & Fully submergible Magnetic Charging 1.5 to 2 hour battery life Soft, body-safe silicone that is more flexible than the original Enby Designed for all bodies and experience levels. A simple to use, functional and dynamic rechargeable vibrator for all forms of pleasure. Hump it, rub on it, tuck it in a harness or put it between two bodies. Flex and curl it to stroke and massage. Finding what works for you and your body is the fun part.