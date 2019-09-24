Skip navigation!
Beauty
Nails
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamoured Hi-shine Nail Lacquer Set - Runway Collection
$28.00
Buy Now
At Sephora
A duo of super-limited shades of Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer, as seen on the Marc Jacobs Spring 2019 runway.
Featured in 1 story
Pamper Your Mom With These Spa Gifts
by
aimee simeon
Etude House
Sweet Recipe Ice Cream Nails Nail Polish
$3.03
from
KollectionK
BUY
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
Knock Out
Nail Polish In Flatte Black
$14.00
from
Mio Mia
BUY
Formula X
Sheer Strength In Wondrous
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
£20.00
from
Harvey Nichols
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamored Hi-shine Nail Lacquer - Ladies Night
$18.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Enamored Hi-shine Nail Lacquer - Ladies Night
$18.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
C$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
