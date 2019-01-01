Marc Jacobs Beauty

Enamored Hi-shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss

A high-shine lip gloss in covetable shades with lasting brilliance. What it does: Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer lip gloss delivers maximum color and brilliance with its unique Triple Shine Complex, a blend of high-performance ingredients that provide unstoppable wear and shine like 30 coats of lacquer. The brilliant shine contributes to an optical plumping look. And, Enamored feels cushiony on the lips, never sticky. This mint-scented lip gloss collection features a profusion of creamy pinks, shimmering lavenders, and iridescent brights that give lips a lush look with lasting color and unbelievable shine. What it is formulated WITHOUT: - Parabens - Sulfates - Phthalates What else you need to know: The shade names are inspired by Marc Jacobs's favorite music. This product is a two-time Allure Best of Beauty award winner. This product is cruelty-free.