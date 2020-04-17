Falcon

Enamelware Mini Tumbler

£6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Liberty London

Renowned for its timeless designs and enduring strength, this Falcon mini tumbler is made using porcelain fused onto heavy-gauge steel.Incredibly durable and simplistic in design, this unbreakable enamelware tumbler is a dining must-have. Pack it for camping trips, festivals and hikes to dine in style no matter the setting or simply stash it away in your kitchen cupboard ready for everyday mealtimes. A versatile icon, it also makes a great toothbrush holder or mouth rinse cup.Please note: Enamelware may chip if dropped, revealing the steel beneath. This oxidises and remains safe for food use while also adding a little extra unique character to your set.