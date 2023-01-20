Le Creuset

Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Enameled cast iron delivers superior heat distribution and retention Ready to use, requires no seasoning Easy-to-clean and durable enamel resists dulling, staining, chipping and cracking Light colored smooth interior enamel allows easy monitoring of cooking progress Tight-fitting lids are specially designed to circulate steam and return moisture back to the food Ergonomic knobs and handles are designed for easy lifting Stainless steel knob is safe at any oven temperature The iconic Le Creuset Dutch oven is indispensable in the kitchens of home cooks and professional chefs alike. Expertly crafted from enameled cast iron, the everyday versatility of the Dutch oven makes it ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more. Individually crafted by French artisans from the finest quality materials since 1925, the Le Creuset Dutch oven is beloved for its perfected design and exceptional heat retention that locks in moisture and flavor to produce superior results from stove to oven to table. Designed for generations of durability, the easy-to-clean vibrant porcelain enamel requires no seasoning, minimizes sticking and is dishwasher-safe.