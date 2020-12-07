Staub

Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Staub's innovative enamel coating takes cast-iron cooking to the next level with improved performance, style and durability. A heavy lid to seal in moisture paired with heat-retaining cast iron make this oven ideal for slow-cooking homemade chili or a hearty stew. Heavyweight enameled cast iron transfers and retains heat evenly. Color selections feature multicoat enameling for a glossy, vibrantly colored "majolique" exterior finish that resembles fine ceramics; Matte Black selection features low-gloss matte enameled finish. Interior surface is matte-black enamel that is resistant to rust, chipping and cracking and does not require additional seasoning. Traces of quartz on enameled interior provide additional heat resistance and create a textured surface for improved browning. Dozens of precisely placed bumps on the lid's interior funnel evaporated juices directly back down on top of food for moist, tender results. Dishwasher safe. Made in France.