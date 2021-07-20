Martha Stewart Collection

Enameled Cast Iron Round 6-qt. Dutch Oven

$199.99 $79.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

Ideal for baking casseroles, browning meats or slow-cooking your favorite dishes, this 6-quart Round Dutch Oven from Martha Stewart Collection moves easily from oven to table while providing lasting beauty with your choice of colored exteriors. Heavy enamel-on-cast iron construction distributes heat evenly while locking in moisture. Approx. dimensions: 26.8cm x 12.2cm; 6-qt. capacity Modern design with a classic straight side shape Cast iron exterior heats slowly and evenly; great for making pot roasts and stews Non-reactive enamel interior never needs seasoning before using Goes from oven to table with ease and looks great Condensation rings on the underside of the lid act to circulate moisture Generously-sized handles provide a secure grip Click on the video in the photo to view great tips & tricks of the trade Use: gas, electric, glass stovetop and induction safe on low to medium heat only; Oven safe to 500ºF Manufacturer's limited lifetime warranty Created for Macy's Enameled cast iron Hand wash Imported Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 7906242