Artisanal Kitchen Supply

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

$69.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bed Bath & Beyond

The Artisanal Kitchen Supply Dutch Oven delivers excellent heat retention while the enamel exterior finish offers a vibrant look. Durable cast iron design ensures a lifetime of superb cooking performance on any heat source, including induction. Vibrant, gradient enamel exterior finish is durable enough for everyday use and allows a seamless transition from stovetop/oven cooking to dinner table presentation for serving Cast iron construction delivers even heat distribution and excellent heat retention Smooth, cream-colored interior enamel is easy to clean Suitable for use with all stove types, including induction Matching cast iron lid with stainless steel knob handle prevents heat and moisture from escaping Self-basting rings on the cast iron lid uniformly collect and direct moisture back onto food for tender, flavorful results Sturdy side handles provide a secure grip especially when cookware is filled to capacity