Staub

Enameled Cast Iron Crêpe Pan With Spreader & Spatula

Staub's special set turns out thin, Breton-style crepes worthy of an authentic French crêperie. The enameled cast-iron pan conducts heat flawlessly, so you enjoy consistent results from the first batch to the last. Includes wooden spreader and companion spatula. Durable black enameled coating resists rust, chipping and cracking, and unlike many cast-iron pieces, it requires no additional seasoning. Combines black matte interior with glossy exterior. Long wooden handle stays cool to the touch. Made in France.