Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet, 3.3-quart, Red

$46.49 $33.05

Buy Now Review It

Enameled cast-iron Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention Vitreous enamel finish won’t react to food Can be used to marinate, cook, and store food Loop side handles for easy transport Secure-fitting lid Oven-safe to 400 degrees F