Meri Meri
Enamel Pin Advent Calendar
$41.99
At Target
The problem with chocolate advent calendars is that once the contents have been eaten, there's simply an empty box left. So, this year how about buying a gift that will keep on giving? This very special advent calendar includes a themed box with numbered trays. Each day will reveal a bright and colorful enamel pin, that can be worn over and over again for lots of fabulous accessorizing. nThemed box with numbered trays. Reveal assorted lapel pins. Neon print & silver holographic detail