Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Clarks
Emslie Monet Ankle Bootie
$68.43
$48.62
Buy Now
Review It
At
100% Leather. Imported. Synthetic sole. Shaft measures approximately 5" from arch. Platform measures approximately .05 inches. Boot opening measures approximately 12" around. Heel height 2.16"
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Editor Boot
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Koolaburra by Ugg
Lezly Slipper
$59.99
$44.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Koolaburra by Ugg
Koolaburra By Ugg Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
$70.00
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Bei Flat Booties With Shearling
$1350.00
$998.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Clarks
Clarks
Emslie Monet Ankle Bootie
$68.43
$48.62
from
BUY
Clarks
Orinoco Spice Waterproof Boot
$119.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Clarks
Linvale Sea Ankle Boot
$120.00
$107.99
from
Zappos
BUY
promoted
Clarks
Pure Viola
$120.00
from
Clarks
BUY
More from Boots
Everlane
The Editor Boot
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Koolaburra by Ugg
Lezly Slipper
$59.99
$44.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Koolaburra by Ugg
Koolaburra By Ugg Women's Koola Short Fashion Boot
$70.00
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Jimmy Choo
Bei Flat Booties With Shearling
$1350.00
$998.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted