Empty Faces: The Mine Complete Season Box Set

$140.00

At hunt a killer

For the first time ever, the makers of Hunt A Killer are offering a complete season of their paranormal tabletop experience. This limited edition box set is perfect for those looking for a more supernatural investigation and is only available while supplies last. Get all 5 boxes at once (that’s 10-15 hours of gameplay!) and at one low price. Immerse yourself in the paranormal world of Empty Faces where you become a character in a story unlike any other. Discover clues, decode ciphers, and solve puzzles to solve the mystery. It's like an escape room delivered to your door! This box set is perfect for: Your Halloween party while you wait for trick-or-treaters. Date night, or game night during the spooky season. An early holiday gift for the paranormal investigator in your life. A TOWN UNDER SIEGE Strange phenomena have always plagued the town of Cooper’s Rock. Now it seems the eerie occurrences troubling the local museum may be related to a devastating disaster in the town’s past. You’ll have to sort through historical documents for proof of human wrong-doing, and use otherworldly artifacts to fight against the supernatural forces threatening to overrun the town. "This game is totally addicting! It's the perfect blend of puzzles and the paranormal, I would give it 10 stars if I could." - Jeannette S. "Hours upon hours of masterful suspense. My 17 year old daughter and I are addicted to everything about this experience. I recommend Empty Faces to all who are up for a suspenseful gameplay event for the family." - April T. *Product ships 3-5 business days once order is complete* You will receive all 5 episodes at once so that you can play the full season at your own pace. Act now--this deal will sell out!