Empire Labs

Clone-a-willy Vibe Kit

$123.99 $82.29

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

The Clone-A-Willy Vibrating kit comes with everything you need to DIY your one-of-a-kind toy that captures incredible lifelike details, making it the most personalized sex toy on the planet. This DIY kit includes silicone molding powder, a molding tube, and a vibrator! The process is actually pretty easy. Here's how it works. First you gotta make sure your willy is nice and hard.Then, measure the length of the erect penis against the tube. Cut off any excess on the tube and tape the raw edges. Mix your molding powder with water for 60seconds. Note it's totally fine for the mixture to be lumpy. Pour the mixture into the tube. We recommend using a funnel for this part to avoid an unnecessary mess. Once the tube is filled, insert the penis, and hold it for about two minutes. After the mold hardens remove the penis, and let the mold air dry for a minimum of two hours. When the mixture has hardened, mix the two remaining silicone jars into a clean disposable plastic cup, and stir. Pour the mixture into the mold, leaving an inch at the top. Then, insert the vibrator. Let the whole thing sit for 24hours before removing, and voila you’ve cloned your willy! We recommend cleaning your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: Phthalate Free Latex Free Molding Tube (2.5 inches wide, 11 inches tall) Single-Speed Vibrator Vibrator Powered By AA Batteries Easy-to-Follow Instructions If Your Penis is 9” or Larger, You Will Need to Use an XL Vibrator and May Need Extra Silicone Available In a Variety of Colors