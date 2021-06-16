United States
Eloquii
Empire Gathered Midi Dress
$119.95
At Eloquii
Printed Empire gathered midi dress easy full dress Narrow strap Woven stretch poplin unlined Midi length Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 49". 100% Cotton Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1237749
