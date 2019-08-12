Our Empire Crop Flare is a super high rise waist, with a slightly flared silhouette that kicks out from the knee down and features laser hem destruction.
FABRIC: 12.5 oz. Stretch Denim from Orta (Turkey) 98% Cotton/2% Elastane
WASH: Light
TRIM: Contrast Stitching, Silver Zipper and 3x1 Button
FLY: Zipper
RISE: Super High
INSEAM: 27"
Fits true to size.
Proudly made in the USA
Approximate measurements of a size 26:
11.5" front rise
14.5" back rise
18" leg opening
27" inseam
Yvonne is 5'9" and wears a size 26.
Style #:W5EBC0754-EASTN