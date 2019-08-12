Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
3x1

Empire Crop Flare High Rise Jean

$245.00
At 3x1
Our Empire Crop Flare is a super high rise waist, with a slightly flared silhouette that kicks out from the knee down and features laser hem destruction. FABRIC: 12.5 oz. Stretch Denim from Orta (Turkey) 98% Cotton/2% Elastane WASH: Light TRIM: Contrast Stitching, Silver Zipper and 3x1 Button FLY: Zipper RISE: Super High INSEAM: 27" Fits true to size. Proudly made in the USA Approximate measurements of a size 26: 11.5" front rise 14.5" back rise 18" leg opening 27" inseam Yvonne is 5'9" and wears a size 26. Style #:W5EBC0754-EASTN
Featured in 1 story
Every Denim Collection Needs A Pair Of These
by Ray Lowe